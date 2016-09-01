One thing many children like to do for Dad on Fathers Day is cook him breakfast, a cake or some other treat.

That can sometimes result in a mini-disaster and it’s not safe for young children to work in the kitchen without supervision.

However, here is a tasty treat that kids can whip up for Dad as a Father’s Day surprise, with a little help from Mum to make sure the kitchen doesn’t end up in too much of a mess.

These make a great Fathers Day brunch – and it’s safe to say that Dad might have to be in quick to get his share.

Bacon Egg Cups

Source: Stephanie Ertel

Recipe type: Breakfast

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 35 mins

Total time: 40 mins

Serves: 12

Ingredients

• 12 slices bacon

• 8 eggs

• ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

• pinch of salt

• ¼ tsp black pepper

• ¼ cup green onions, diced

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Whip the eggs, salt, pepper and cheese with a fork.

3. Spray non-stick spray in 12 muffin tins.

4. Wrap each piece of bacon inside the sides of each muffin cup.

5. Fill each bacon lined muffin cup ¾ of the way with the egg mixture.

6. Sprinkle green onions on top of egg mixture.

7. Bake for 30-35 minutes, until the egg cups are golden brown and don’t jiggle.

8. Use a knife to scoop them out of the tins.

9. Serve immediately.

Notes

If you are preparing them ahead of time. Bake only for 20-25 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Then wrap each one in saran wrap then place in freezer ziploc bag. Place in freezer. When ready to prepare. Thaw in fridge overnight and cook in 350 degree oven for 10 minutes prior to serving.