Youngsters share the love

Students from Avarua Primary School Vaiana Rima, Mario Robati, Sahara Lang, Anthony Apera, Azahira Mataroa Aaron Simpson are looking forward to making Fathers Day special for their dads this Sunday. 16083113

FATHER’S DAY recognises the contribution that fathers and father figures make to the lives of their children.

Everyday fathers go above and beyond the call of duty to provide for and protect their children.

Most fathers make countless sacrifices for their offspring and this Sunday, fathers across the Cook Islands will have an opportunity to show their love and gratitude for their dads.

This special day is acknowledged on a variety of dates world-wide, but in the Cook Islands, we celebrate our fathers on the first Sunday of the first week of September.

Many people make a special effort to honour their fathers, grandfathers, step-fathers, fathers-in-law, great-grandfathers and other male relatives or role models.

CI News spoke to some students at Avarua Primary School this week who were proud to acknowledge their fathers. Their comments showed they had plenty of respect for their dads.

Year 8 student Anthony Apera said he appreciates his father because without him, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

“My dad has taught me to always be honest and true to myself,” Apera said.

Vaiana Rima said that on Sunday she intended to wake her father up with breakfast and wold go to church with him.

“My dad has taught me to be trustworthy and how to do man-sized jobs,” she said.

Aaron Simpson said if it wasn’t for his father, he wouldn’t have the understanding and knowledge he has now.

“My dad always encourages me to always work hard and never give up and when I’m in hard times, to just believe in myself,” Simpson said.

Azahria Mataroa said her dad meant the world to her, and always told her to believe in herself.

Another student, Mario Robati, said if it wasn’t for his dad, he wouldn’t have food on the table and clothes to wear.

“He always encourages me to keep moving forward, to forget the past and always help one another.”

Sahara Lang said her dad made her happy.

“He always believes in me. Every time I put myself down, he always tells me that I can do it.

“This Sunday I am going to bless my dad with a PowerPoint slideshow from me to him.”

Remember, too, that Father’s Day isn’t all about giving dad a gift.

It’s about recognising the gift of love that father’s express when they help provide food for the family, teach their child to ride a bike or drive a car. When they cheer at a league game or coach a soccer team.

They’re there when their children take their first few steps, they are there when they give a daughter’s hand in marriage and most importantly, they can act as a channel for God’s love to flow through them into the lives of their children.

When you show special appreciation for your father on Father’s Day, you are not just remembering and acknowledging the natural blessing of a dad and what he does.

I believe it is also your opportunity to recognise that our natural father is a channel of love from our heavenly Father.

The greatest “dad” of all is the father of all life. So let’s take some time this Father’s Day to appreciate our Heavenly Father - and our natural fathers.