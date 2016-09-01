Tips on finding a gift for Dad

DADS ALL around Rarotonga will be honoured on Father’s Day this Sunday and if you’re intending to buy him a gift, it’s definitely time to do some serious thinking and head off to the shops for a good look around.

As most people find when Fathers Day comes around again, getting a gift for dad isn’t quite as easy as finding something for Mum and it can be challenging, especially if you’re dipping into his bank account to pay for it.

However, when you really look into it, there are plenty of places on Rarotonga where you can find something that’s just right to show your love and appreciation for your father, and it needn’t cost a lot of money. Bluesky, for example has some cool ideas for dad as you’ll see in their advertisement in today’s issue of CI News.

If your dad is fond of food (and if there’s a Dad who isn’t, we’d like to hear about it!), head for Tamarind to enjoy Father’s Day with a delicious and beautifully-presented breakfast, brunch or lunch menu in a wonderful beachside setting

OTB (On The Beach) Restaurant at Manuia Beach Resort is another great choice for a good evening out with Dad and the family, and especially if the weather is good, you can make the most of a sunset barbecue and dessert buffet and an all-night happy hour.

Check out the specials at Raromart for a wide selection of “big boys’ toys” which are practically guaranteed to go down well with Dad. Take your time to look around and you’re bound to find something suitable that’s well within your budget.

This could be a bit of a stretch and you’ll have to be careful it isn’t seen as a bit like giving Mum a vacuum cleaner for Mother’s Day, but if Dad is in need of a new lawnmower, the Motor Centre is running a special deal on Masport mowers, giving your Dad a chance to win his money back for the month of September.

Vonnias has a huge selection of goods of all kinds in their stores and you should definitely check out their Stihl Father’s Day specials – or if you’re looking for something really affordable, there are plenty of items to choose from that will put a smile on Dad’s face.

If your Dad is into computers, you must check out the Father’s Day specials being run all week at Computer Man. Once again, your gift doesn’t have to be expensive as there are all sorts of useful computer-related items that don’t cost much at all.

Whether you’re celebrating with dad or your special memories of your father, enjoy a peaceful day here in paradise. And keep safe on our roads!

Happy Father’s Day.