Rotten job, for a serious cause

AS PART of a major feasibility study into waste disposal on Rarotonga, project manager Mac Mokoroa and his team from Infrastructure Cook Islands have what is probably the worst job on the island: sorting through hundreds of full rubbish bags.

The team has been going around picking up the bags ahead of the official collection and taking them back to their depot.

They then spread the contents across a table and sifted through them, seeing what rubbish they have and sorting it into 12 different types of categories.

“It’s quite detailed and specific in how we separate all the rubbish,” said Mokoroa.

They are looking at things like plastics, metals, glass and paper – recyclable and non-recyclable – food, textiles, nappies and sanitary items, as well as potentially hazardous materials.

While unpleasant, the task allows them to assess what type of disposal system would best suit the island’s rubbish.

When asked what is the worst aspect of the job, Mokoroa almost shudders as he says: “The nappies.”

I don’t ask for more details: anyone with imagination will by now have a mental picture that may take some time to erase.

But, he adds, the team is very safety-conscious, wearing masks and gloves, and using proper storage bags for the rubbish when they have finished with it.

It isn’t just household waste that needs to be considered.

Rarotonga has a problem with old vehicles, tyres, whiteware and e-waste.

The study is almost half-way through and when finished the data will go to environmental and engineering consultants Tonkin and Taylor in New Zealand.

They are looking at waste issues in the region and in the Cook Islands are focusing on Rarotonga, Aitutaki and Atiu.

One possible outcome is that waste from the smaller islands could be brought here to be dealt with and that a high tech incinerator will be constructed to deal with most of it.

Once all the information and planning has been completed, the idea will be put before the decision makers, and it will then go on to cabinet.

Mokoroa says it is not known what an incinerator will cost but: “If you compare its cost to the effect of rubbish on people and tourists – in our tourism-driven economy – that’s the value we place on it.”