IYF visitors teach and preach on ‘mindset’

Pastor James Yang and Reverend Iana Aitau at the Takamoa Theological church in Avarua. 16082922

A TEAM from worldwide organisation International Youth Fellowship (IYF), is on Rarotonga preaching and teaching about the mind and the heart through the word of God.

IYF Oceania chief advisor Pastor James Yang said the organisation took to heart the problems currently faced by youth around the world.

Yang said that they had visited Titikaveka College and the students had been eager to understand the word of God the team was sharing.

Yang, who is also lecturing at the Takamoa Theological College in Avarua, said his teaching on mindset was about how youths and adults could isolate their minds from negative thoughts.

“There is a high rate of suicide all around the world. Most countries have the materials to try and control this but they do not have what the heart needs,” Yang said.

He described the mindsets of youths in general as “very weak” and claimed this was why teenagers/children easily fell into sin and indulged in unhealthy and corrupt activities that included drug and sexual abuse, racial discrimination and depression.

“There are problems worldwide and this is why many education departments worry about the future of youths.

“Suicide is a big problem but our mindset is like a solution.”

Yang said many countries now welcome the IYF to share the mindset lectures, which he said were basically instructions from the Bible.

The Bible talked about the heart of the world and was about God but was also about the heart.

“Listening is very important. We must understand that faith comes from hearing and hearing comes from the word of God. The Bible says this. If you listen to the word it will change your life.”

Takimoa Theological College principal Reverend Iana Aitau said the three pastors would be teaching at the college every morning this week and will visit schools, as well as conducting Bible seminars at the Sinai Hall in Avarua at 6.30pm.

“The impact they have is very encouraging and people must come and listen to their seminars,” Aitau said.

He said last week a teenager had committed suicide in Rarotonga and suicide was becoming a problem on the island.

“People need God, they need to focus and learn to protect their hearts.

“When I went to Korea five weeks ago, I thought I had done some great things for God, for the church but that was all about me, not about God,” he said.

While in Korea with the IYF he had been taught to “go deep” with the word of God and see its meaning.

“It is what our nation needs, to listen to the word of God within its heart. It is what every nation needs.”

IYF was first established in 1995 by Christians including experts from various fields of worldwide.