International co-workers bring lots of luck

THE WHALE team has had a very exciting last few

weeks! After many days of rain, wind, and high seas, the weather cleared up just in time for our guests to have excellent whale experiences in Rarotonga.

We recently had the wonderful pleasure of hosting our co-workers from Amsterdam Hans, Anna, and Hylke for six days.

We spent many hours on the boat and saw three different species of cetaceans during their short time here including Humpback whales, Spinner dolphins, and Fraser’s dolphins.

We showed them through the Whale and Wildlife Centre, observed whales from shore, witnessed two whales breaching and much more. One humpback flipped over on her back, slapping her pectoral fins across her belly! We also managed to spot the small and elusive Fraser’s dolphins, as well as Spinner dolphins bow-riding humpback whales.

We even heard multiple animals singing with the hydrophone, including a blue whale far off in the distance. There were many exciting encounters, and Hans, Anna, and Hylke definitely brought us some good luck.

With a short period of time the team was able to get out and collect some excellent data.

We were productive during our time alone, but we were ready for some scientific company by the time Dr Frank Fish arrived. Frank is a biomechanist interested in the movement of humpback whales, so it was our responsibility to make sure we found whales and positioned him appropriately so that he was able to get the video data required.

Of course, setting Frank up with a whale became slightly complicated when we also needed to collect our own data. Between spotting whales from a distance, taking photographs, leaning over the side of the boat with GoPro, recording song, and collecting skin and sperm samples, it made for many exciting, crazy, and exhausting days on the water.

We luckily found several friendly and curious whales, including a beautiful mother and calf.

When we weren’t on the boat, we listened to Frank lecture and learned about the biomechanics of humpback whales, Spinner dolphins, and crocodilians.

We look forward to having more guests like Frank who are excited to teach, learn, and conduct research with us.

If you are interested in reading more about what Frank does, you can do so at http://darwin.wcupa.edu/faculty/fish/.

Please remember to report any whales at the time of sighting to 55-666.

Our work over the last 19 years would not have been possible without help, whether it be from locals, tourists, aircraft pilots, or our incredible team of volunteers.

We would especially like to thank our brothers, the fishermen, who take the time and effort to report back to us when they have sightings on the water.

We are forever grateful, and so are the whales!

Learn about what we do at: whaleresearch.org and nanhauser.com.

- Release