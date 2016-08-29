Retirement plan attracts 100

A TOTAL of 100 retired public servants have taken advantage of the Cook Islands government voluntary retirement policy scheme this year.

Public Service Commissioner Russell Thomas said this represented about 65 percent uptake.

“Of the 170 who qualified to take governments voluntary early retirement package, about 100 took advantage of the offer.”

The launch of the government’s voluntary retirement policy was announced last year for those aged 60 years and over.

The policy provides voluntary retirement payouts for those who retire during the 2015/2016 financial year.

In December last year, Thomas explained that the policy aimed to encourage public servants aged 60 and over to retire in order to make way for younger graduates to work for the public service.

Though it drew widespread criticism at the time, the offer seems to have met with more success than some people forecast.

The 170 public servants were eligible to retire were able to apply for the voluntary retirement package, but those who retired after June 30 this year were not eligible for the lucrative payout available during the current financial year.

Public servants who have retired from July 1 this year may receive a maximum payout of four fortnights’ pay.

Five per cent of the payout amount will be subject to tax, meaning retirees receive 95 per cent tax exemption on their retirement payout, provided they do not return to government to work in a similar position.

On the PSC website, information about the scheme says the retirement payout can only be paid once in a person’s lifetime and the maximum payout any government worker can receive is eight fortnights’ pay for those aged 65 years who have worked for the government for 30 years or more.

Payouts increase with the age of employees and years of total service in the public service, up until the maximum payout threshold at 65.

The policy also explains that payouts will only be made once the applicants have actually retired.

They will receive their payouts in their bank accounts within four weeks of their retirement date.

Not every government worker is eligible for this policy, only public sector employees who are Cook Islanders or who are “approved” permanent residents and those who have completed a minimum of one year’s service for government at the time of retirement and are aged 60 years or over. If they have had broken service, they must have been back working for government for at least one year.

The policy is expected to be reviewed on an annual basis.

When it was announced last year, prime minister and Public Service minister Henry Puna said he valued the efforts of those older public servants who had served their nation.

"I am very happy to reward the people that have served us so well over the years, but I also want to commence a process of regenerating the public service, to provide better opportunities for Cook Islanders.

“This will be a voluntary scheme and I have asked the Public Service Commissioner to finalise the details on the packages to go out and to have a process which will allow people to make a considered decision."