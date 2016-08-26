Surgery outdoors, island-style

An ESTHER Honey Foundation vet and a vet nurse have returned from six days of working on Mangaia, where their efforts included performing surgery outdoors.

Part of the “Vet Trek” programme, the visit was organised by the foundation as part of their efforts to provide an animal health service to the outer islands.

“It is mostly aimed at desexing animals and providing pets with checkups and care that they may need,” vet Rebecca Hambleton said.

Hambleton said they had desexed around 49 pets and attended to six cats and dogs in need of checkups. Vet nurse Katherine Alexander said it was the first time the pair had travelled to the outer islands to perform surgical procedures.

“Esther Honey staff have visited some of the other outer islands to do such procedures, but for Mangaia, it has been five years since a vet last visited.”

The challenges the team faced including having to operate outdoors using injectable anaesthetic.

Alexander said normally they would operate in a surgical room with a closed environment and an anaesthetic procedure which was easier to control.

“Working inside a room away from the wind and dust would be easier, but in the outer islands it is difficult because of limited supplies including drugs. She said pet owners had also been told how to look after their animals after the desexing operation and had been given advice on general animal care.

“We also talked about the importance of desexing and the need for worm and flea treatment.

“We advised children on the treatment of animals and how they should be loved and handled.”

Hambleton said it was important to get pet owners and their children involved in the programme so they could better understand the need to look after their pets.

She said the team was planning to visit the island again in six months’ time.

“We will try and get to other islands when we can, because it will be good to do A regular check up on other islands as well.

“We thank the people of Mangaia for their support and for welcoming us. They have been very hospitable.”