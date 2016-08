Whale expert Nan Hauser pictured during her lecture for United States IES Abroad students at the Paradise Inn on Tuesday night. 16082411.

A ROOM full of American students was this week treated to a night class on whales by world renowned expert and Rarotonga resident Nan Hauser.

The students watched on enthralled as Hauser gave a presentation on her work as a whale researcher and photographer.

They were from as far afield as Vermont in America’s north-east to Washington state on the top of its west coast and down through to North Carolina.

The group is part of the IES Abroad programme that sees more than 6000 students have educational overseas adventures.