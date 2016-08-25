Takitumu holds show

THE VAKA Takitumu committee will hold a concert this Saturday at the Nukupure Field in Ngatangiia.

Committee treasurer Lisa Iro said the main objective of the show was to give back to the community and show appreciation to their sponsors, supporters, families and friends.

“It is for our vaka as a whole who have sacrificed financially, personally or by other means in helping us achieve and represent our Vaka at the Te Maeva Nui event.”

Iro said it has always been a dream and passion of the committee to share their Te Maeva Nui peformances with the Vaka. However, it never came into fruition until this year.

“It was when our president again recommended that we hold a concert and showcase our items that we began working towards it.”

The concert will feature a mixture of items from both the past and present, including some that composed and choreographed by the taunga of Vaka Takitumu for Te Maeva Nui competitions over the years.

Iro said the Vaka’s popular Muteki action song had gained international recognition and was now performed by overseas dance groups. The song was just one of the items that will be performed amongst other popular songs and dances, she added.

This will be a special concert featuring only Vaka Takitumu items and they will include solo performances, drum dances, action songs, ute and imene tuki, or hymns.

“So I guess the special items and guests will be Vaka Takitumu themselves, but more people are encouraged to attend.”

Entry fee to the concert is a gold coin donation, which will be used to cover any operational costs such as power usage and a donation for the use of the field.

Iro said this year had been a struggle for Vaka Takitumu, but they had been able to field a team in the two weeks before the Te Maeva Nui (TMN) competition and were able to compete.

“The journey this year has been first and foremost about the spirit of unity in Vaka Takitumu and this was clearly reflected this year, as this is the first year we have had the whole vaka, from Titikaveka to Matavera participate.”

Everyone is encouraged to attend the concert with families and friends – and don’t forget to take a mat to sit on. The concert starts at 7pm.