NES has Aroko land issue under control

A situation where construction material was dumped on wetland at Aroko came about as a result of the property owner not adhering to activity that had approved for the property, says National Environment Service director Joseph Brider.

And he says the NES has in fact been monitoring activity on the land, and has ensured that the material has been removed.

Brider was responding to a letter in Cook Islands News on February 9 which was critical of what the anonymous writer described as a hole, which had been filled with construction debris.

But Brider said the “hole” is in fact a natural depression on the contour of the land, which was previously a taro plantation.

“This same shape and depth can be seen in the neighbouring plantations.”

The only activity that had approved by NES on the property included the removal of overgrown weedy vegetation and trimming back of the bordering ‘Au trees, to allow the owner access to maintain the property, Brider added.

“The property owners contacted NES and made it clear that their intention was to beautify and maintain the wetland property.

“The activity had conditions set on it which included that heavy machinery not be used to clear the vegetation and that no filling of the wetland is to take place, of which the NES strictly monitors.

“The letter is correct that inappropriate fill material was disposed of on the site, and this activity was not permissible on the property. NES took immediate action to identify the person responsible and to rectify this. The fill material constituted one truck load of construction waste, and the NES had the construction waste promptly removed from the property.”

Despite the owners’ stated intentions and the NES intervening with regard to debris being dumped for fill earlier this week, the service had to intervene again to halt more debris being dumped for fill on the property yesterday, and had insisted this new fill removed, Brider said.

“NES will be taking necessary action with the landowner as this is a clear breach of what was permitted on this wetland. It is through our monitoring programmes or receiving information from the public in a timely manner that we can respond and address concerns immediately.”

Brider said anyone with concerns involving the environment should remember that as well as being available during normal working government hours, the NES could be contacted through various other means, including a website which provided contact details and an option for the public to leave comments or complaints.

“The phone book also provides all NES contacts addresses, phone numbers and four mobile contacts, including a compliance number for complaints.

“The NES does maintain anonymity for persons seeking information or lodging a complaint and does not require people to leave a name and number although it is helpful for us so as to inform the complainant of the action being taken to address their concern if found valid,” Brider said.

“The NES ensures that it decision-making body, the REA and the Minister for Environment is kept well-informed of its activities and works with the REA and Minister to undertake its functions.

“The NES continues to be vigilant and welcomes community cooperation to inform us if you feel an activity requires our attention.

“Negative criticisms and misinformation are unhelpful and in fact make our job more difficult as we are compelled to spend time addressing this misinformation rather than our core business of looking after our environment.

“We must continue to work together so as to ensure that our environment is sustained. Together we can achieve this and we thank the concern of our public with regard to these matters.

“Be assured it is our mandate to be vigilant with regard to the care and protection of our environment for all the people of the Cook Islands and we take any breach of this very seriously.”

Brider said the Minister for Environment, the Rarotonga Environment Authority (REA) and the National Environment Service (NES) appreciated it was in a partnership with the people of the Cook Islands regarding the protection and management of the Cook Islands’ environment.

“We encourage the protection and maintenance of our sensitive habitats across the Cook Islands, including the wetland area in Aroko.”