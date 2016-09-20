Helping to keep town clean and tidy

CITC key brands manager George George, Former Rotary Club president Mike Pynenburg, Ministry of Internal Affairs Secretary Bredina Drollett, and President of the Rarotonga Rotary Club Bob Taylor. 16091903

In A bid to keep Rarotonga clean, the Rarotonga Rotary Club and CITC last week launched the Recycle Raro bays in Avarua.

Stationed along the Avarua town strip are new recycle bins. They were set up on Friday September 16, which fittingly, was Clean Up the World Day, a global campaign that aims to inspire and empower communities to clean, maintain and conserve their environment.

A few years ago the Rotary Club of Rarotonga with the help of local businesses, installed stainless steel bins through Avarua.

But as tourism grew, it was discovered that the steel bins were too small and needed emptying a number of times a day. A new concept was needed.

With the number of tourists increasing every year the Rotary club thought it would be great idea to install large recycle bays throughout town.

Rotary approached CITC and were thrilled when the company agreed to sponsor the project.

Consultation with Ministry of Internal Affairs secretary Bredina Drollet and Henry Tupa determined the best locations for the bays.

Rarotonga Rotary Club president Bob Taylor said it was a great pleasure to be able to hand over the bin project to keep Rarotonga clean.

“The aim is to educate. We need to think about what we do with our trash and what we can do to help keep our paradise pristine.

“We are going to be installing about five of these down the street, so there will be no excuse for seeing litter on the ground.

Drollet said they were delighted to accept the gift that had been provided by Rotary with the sponsorship of CITC.

“We have our civil team that does the daily cleaning of the town area and the rubbish bins that were previously used were much smaller,” Drollet said.

Drollet said the bins provided a greater capacity to hold rubbish for longer and fewer times to be emptied.

This would make the job of containing litter much more efficient and without the sponsorship of Rotary and CITC, they would still be using the old process.

Rotary thanks CITC for their generous sponsorship and Internal Affairs for becoming involved with the project.