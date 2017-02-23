College project on track despite bad weather

At the Tereora College building site, the Student Research Centre and Administration building footprint has been backfi lled and compacted. A section of the ground fl oor has been boxed in preparation for the slab pour. 17022005

The plan to deliver two new buildings at Tereora College before the 2018 academic year remains unchanged despite shipping delays and unfavourable weather conditions.

Construction of the Technologies Centre and Student Research Centre/Administration buildings are well underway and taking shape. These unique buildings will provide spaces designed to support various learning and teaching needs.

The Technologies building will be a hub for technology and creativity. It will house Design and Visual Communications, Construction and Mechanics (commonly known as woodwork and metalwork) Food, Digital and Textile facilities. These learning areas will be complimented by offices, seminar spaces, and a canteen that extends to an outdoor eating area.

Work on the Technologies Centre has advanced and is ahead of schedule. All ground floor external block work is complete. Precast beams have been produced and eight have been put into place. Sections of the perimeter beams and first floor slab have been poured. These works will continue alongside the installation of plumbing and electrical services.

The Student Research Centre and Administration building is the heart of the college. In addition to providing tutorial spaces, support services, administration offices and a library, the building will house a seminar room – the first of its kind in the Cook Islands. This dedicated lecture theatre will have terraced seating and interior walls lined with acoustic panels to provide a university-like experience that will help students prepare for tertiary education.

The construction of this building is progressing well. Precast beams and panels are being fabricated on a daily basis, the building footprint has been backfilled and compacted, and the installation of plumbing services has begun. Sections of the ground floor have been boxed in preparation for the slab pour.

College principal Tania Morgan said she is pleased that the students are able to see the buildings take form.

“This is a learning opportunity for our students – the interest in our building academy classes has risen and the number of students wanting to take up a pathway in these industries can be attributed to the construction site that operates in the middle of our college grounds.

“Our students are very much a part of the rebuild – seeing the buildings take shape from its infancy to the end product will prove even more special for them.”

In the meantime, shipping schedules will be monitored to avoid any delays to the programme.