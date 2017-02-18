Nukutere marks science day

Female science students of Nukutere College and Colleen Berry participated in the International Day of Women and Girls in Science. 17021422

International Day of Women and Girls in Science today was celebrated at Nukutere College recently.

A UNESCO Cook Islands Facebook post said it was the second year UNESCO had observed the day, which aims to encourage women and girls to join the “wonderfully curious world of science”.

During their science lessons on February 11, the young girls of Nukutere College learned about how a number of things worked, which had piqued their interest, the post said.

UNESCO director general Irina Bokova said in a message that the day was an opportunity for all to take a stand for girls and women in science.

“Girls continue to face stereotypes and social and cultural restrictions, limiting access to education and funding for research, preventing them from scientific careers and reaching their full potential.”

She said women remained a minority in scientific research and decision-making, throwing a shadow over efforts to reach the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, which both highlighted the key roles of gender equality and science.

“At the same time, girls and women shoulder the heaviest burdens of poverty and inequality; they stand on the frontlines of climate change, including the disasters resulting from natural hazards.”

She said meaningful progress must start with the rights and dignity of women, by nurturing their ingenuity and innovation.

“Girls and women must be empowered at every level, in learning and research from administration to teaching, across all scientific fields.

People must be prepared to inspire girls and young women by offering mentoring opportunities to young women scientists to assist in their career development, she added.

“We must raise awareness about the work of women scientists by providing equal opportunities for their participation and leadership in a broad spectrum of high-level scientific bodies and events.”