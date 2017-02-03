Avarua focuses on children’s progress

Avarua Primary School will be putting a lot of effort into ensuring children have made measurable progress by the end of each school term this year.

School principal Engia Baxter says staff want to see students produce excellent results and that’s something they also wish to highlight to parents and guardians.

“This is our new plan for 2017 and it will be communicated through parent and guardian interviews, which will continue through the year,” Baxter said.

The interviews were a good way of informing parents on children’s areas of need and would show them where they could help them the most at home.

The interviews are also a way of informing parents about their children’s progress. Baxter is aiming for a good year as the school ensures children are taught well, meet their levels and achieve good marks at the end of the year.

This year the school has a roll of around 508 students and about 120 of them are enrolled in year seven and year eight alone.

Around 80 preschoolers are in this year’s Early Childhood Education class.

“We have a group of students from Palmerston Island and other outer islands, year seven has really increased in numbers this year,” Baxter said.

The school also has new teachers - a former Tereora College and Manihiki principal who will teach year six while a recruit from Palmerston North, New Zealand will teach year five.

There are 22 teachers in total excluding Baxter, and one teacher aide.

Baxter urges parents who are yet to send their children to school, to inform the school where whether they are still on holiday or have moved overseas.

“Parents need to understand that there is no better way or place for children to learn but to be in school, they need to attend school daily to achieve their goals.”