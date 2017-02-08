PM signs Singapore flights deal

Prime Minister Henry Puna, who is also Minister for Transport and Tourism, and Singapore’s Minister for Infrastructure and Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan during the signing of an Air Services Agreement (ASA) between the two countries in Singapore yesterday. 17020704

Yesterday marked another milestone in deepening relations between the Cook Islands and Singapore with the signing of an Air Services Agreement between the two countries.

It is intended the agreement will, in due course, facilitate greater air connectivity between the Cook Islands and Singapore and, in particular, enable improved access by the Cook Islands to Singapore as a tourism source market.

The agreement was signed in Singapore by prime minister Henry Puna, who is also Minister for Transport and Tourism, and Singapore’s Minister for Infrastructure and Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan.

Puna is part of the Singapore High-Level Study Visit for Pacific Islands States being hosted by the Singapore Government this week and attended by various other leaders from the Pacific.

Minister Khaw Boon Wan said: “The conclusion of the ASA reflects the warm bilateral ties between Singapore and the Cook Islands. The fully liberal air services framework established will allow carriers from both countries to respond quickly to market opportunities”.

The Cook Islands currently have bilateral ASAs with Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Chile, Samoa and Niue.

Singapore have bilateral ASAs with more than 120 countries globally.

Both countries are party to Multilateral Agreement to the Liberalisation of International Air Transportation (MALIAT).

The signing of the agreement is affirmation of both countries’ commitment to cultivate greater air connectivity between the two countries and resolve to a global open skies regime.

Fiji, who signed a bilateral ASA with Singapore some 10 years ago is already reaping the benefits of that investment, with non-stop, twice weekly flights between Nadi and Singapore getting underway in April last year.

“The opportunities which is envisaged will present to the Cook Islands in the coming years from this ASA with Singapore are immeasurable,” said Puna.

He pointed to Singapore’s increasingly becoming the Asian tourism hub, connecting Europe and India to the Southern Hemisphere.

Changi Airport has a current capacity of 66 million passengers per year. It is expected it will accommodate 135 million passengers per year by 2025.

“The ASA signing is affirmation of government’s commitment to continue to support tourism growth and development through targeted sector investment,” said Puna.

“The ASA is an opportunity to broaden the economic base and open the door to the emerging Asian economy. And the improved connectivity opportunity enables scope for strengthening diplomatic ties with other nations along that route and exploration of trade and investment prospects for the Cook Islands.”