Culture DVDs a blast from the past

Ministry of Cultural Development secretary Anthony Turua with some of the DVDs featuring events from previous years that will be sold this week. 17051609

Ministry of Cultural Development will be holding a mass sale of the DVDs of its events starting today at the Bank of the Cook Islands (BCI) in downtown Avarua between 9am to 2pm.

Ministry secretary Anthony Turua said they have DVDs of events including the Dancer of the Year, Te Maeva Nui Festival, the composers’ competition and the Tiare Festival dating back from last year to 1994.

He said the DVDs would be sold alongside the tickets to tomorrow’s National Dancer of the Year 2017 senior open section to be held at the National Auditorium.

“We’ve got some old stock that are not moving and we thought, let’s have a mass sale where we can give back to the community something they can treasure about our history at a reduced price,” Turua said.

“Basically we have got about $50,000 worth of stock left.”

The prices of the DVDs will range from $10 upwards and Turua said it would depend on the year of the event and the number of DVDs in a pack.

“So if it’s one DVD then it’s about $10 but if its multi then the price increases.

“We still hold onto the master stock and if there is an urgency requirement, we can then reprint some of them.”

Turua also said they have plans to sell the DVDs online for Cook Islanders living abroad.

“Further down the track, we are going to try and load them up on the internet so our people overseas can actually purchase them online rather than producing DVDs, which are becoming obsolete.

“They would be able to purchase the DVDs online at a cost so that it generates a bit of revenue for the ministry and since we are moving towards copyright, some bits of those royalties will go back to the composers.”

The DVDs will be sold today and tomorrow at the BCI as well as at the Dancer of the Year event tomorrow night.

They will also be on sale on Saturday at the Punanga Nui Market.

Meanwhile, Turua is calling on members of the community and visitors to watch the National Dancer of the Year 2017 event tomorrow evening.

Tickets cost $2 for children between five to 12 years and $5 for children above 13 years and adults.

“I just encourage people to come and see the Senior Dancer of the Year. We have people representing their own islands so it will be exciting,” Turua said.

“I also encourage all our visitors on the island to come and witness this event, held every year.”

The show will also be livestreamed for local and international viewers on the Ministry of Cultural Development website www.culture.gov.ck.

It will be replayed at 12am.

“We made the replay at 12am so our people in Australia, given the four hours’ time difference, can still watch it after coming back home from work.

“We are also accommodating our people living in Australia and New Zealand.”

Competitors in this year’s Dancer of the Year include Elizabeth Paulo, Elizabeth Pita, Louisa Purea, Tuvaine Taio, Tiana Tetevano, Vakaoho Takai, Vaeruarangi Papeera, Edward Nga, Christopher Bishop, Travel Purua, Joshua Brown, Leonard Roa, Teariki Mahitu, Samuel Nga, Tamaiva-Ariki Mateariki.

These 15 top dancers will be battling for the next male and female dancing champion of the Cook Islands.