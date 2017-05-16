More charges to come for fight pair

The two, who were not named, will also face further charges of assault after a tourist who was allegedly attacked at Raro Fried Chicken late last Monday night, responded to an appeal from police for information on the incident.

The commander of the Criminal Investigation Branch, Detective Inspector Areamu Ingaua, said injuring with intent was a very serious charge and further charges were expected to be laid as a result of the tourist coming forward.

The case came under the spotlight last week when Rarotonga resident Sonny Tamarangi decided to speak out about the apparently unprovoked attack on the tourist, which took place at around midnight.

Tamarangi said he and a friend tried to defend the visitor, but were then set upon by two local men, one of whom was armed with a crowbar. Tamarangi received a bruised and swollen shoulder as a result of the fight, while his friend, who declined to be named, received head injuries. Both were treated at Rarotonga hospital and discharged.

There has been some confusion as to whether two or three men were involved in the assaults, and Ingaua said police were keeping an open mind on the case.