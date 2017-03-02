Thirteen forbidden from driving

Over 44 callouts were made by the Cook Islands Police Service over the weekend and 13 people being forbidden from driving their vehicles after being found to be under the influence of alcohol.

The Cook Islands Police Service is again asking the public to start taking drink-driving messages seriously and says it will take a hard line on future offenders.

The callouts also included four motor vehicle crashes, two burglaries, two thefts, two contempt of court orders and five cases of excessive noise.

A police report said the motor vehicle crashes were caused by driving errors and carelessness with alcohol also a factor.

In Ngatangiia, last week Friday,

A male was driving a motor cycle in Ngatangiia on Friday morning crashed onto a pickup truck on the main road after failing to stop at an intersection to check that the road was clear.

The driver was expected to be charged with careless driving.

On Saturday morning, a minor motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle occurred at the Saint Joseph Road intersection.

No injuries were reported, but the truck received minor damage.

Another motor vehicle crash occurred in the CITC liquor store carpark at Avatiu on Saturday morning when a truck collided onto a pickup truck parked in front of the store. The matter was being investigated earlier this week.

Early on Sunday morning, a minor motor vehicle crash occurred on the main road at Blackrock involving a pickup truck and a car.

No injuries were reported but the car received minor damage. Alcohol was involved and this matter was also under investigation earlier in the week.

A house in the Puaikura district was broken into between 8am and 5pm on Friday February 24, and liquor, running shoes, caps and a watch valued at $1800 were stolen.

On Sunday morning, a restaurant in Puaikura was reported to have been broken into. Property stolen was mostly alcohol.

On Saturday morning an elderly woman from Titikaveka reported the theft of a bag containing $1700 from inside her house.

She later found the bag inside her truck, but the money was missing.

On the same morning, a visitor reported having $1200 in cash stolen from Rarotonga International Airport.

A Takuvaine man will be charged contempt of court for breaching his bail bond conditions, and an Arorangi man was also arrested for breaching his bail curfew.

Complaints of excessive noise came from Matavera on Friday night and Puaikura on Saturday night. Another three complaints came from Teau o Tonga.

Police are urging the public, especially those drinking at night, to be mindful of other people who are sleeping.

Anyone with information on these or any other incidents involving crime should contact Crime Stoppers on 080022200.

All information will be treated as confidential.

- Release/ LL