Drink-driver fined $500, disqualified

A man charged with excess breath alcohol was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for 12 months when he appeared in the Cook Islands High Court on February 23.

Noema Kauvarevai appeared before Justice of Peace Bernice Manarangi.

Defence counsel David McNair told the court Kauvarevai had a long criminal record but this was the first time he had offended under the Transport Amendment Act.

“Unfortunately my client has a long record” MacNair said.

McNair asked that instead of six to 12 months’ probation Kauvarevai be given a fine, saying probation wouldn’t improve his situation.

He also told the court that his client wanted to return to New Zealand to be with his father and that this would not be possible if he was on probation.

JP Manarangi told Kauvarevai his blood alcohol limit was excessively high and that she was giving him the benefit of the doubt.

She fined Kauvarevai $400 plus a $50 court fee, and disqualified him from driving for 12 months, reminding him of what will happen if he decided to drive while disqualified.

“You’ll be right back here”.

Kauvarevai asked the court if his previous charges could be dropped if he paid the $400 fine, as he wanted to return home and be with his relatives.

The police prosecutor told JP Manarangi Kauvarevai was already on probation and that he must serve a minimum of six months of it before he would be able to consider returning to New Zealand.

JP Manarangi turned to Kauvarevai: “Well, there’s your answer” she said.

Kauvaravei was ordered to hand his driver’s licence to the court before 3.30pm on February 23 and return to court if he wished to return to New Zealand while serving the remainder of his probation.