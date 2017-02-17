Assault charges outnumber others

Assaults on females made up the largest number of cases presented in the Cook Islands High Court this week.

Of the cases called before Justice of Peace Georgina Williams, six involved assaults on females cases.

On an assault on a female sentencing matter, George Fatafehi was sentenced to attend counselling as directed by Probation Services and ordered not to consume any alcohol and not to live the Cook Islands without the approval of the High Court.

Defence counsel Mark Short told the court about the background to Fatafehi’s case.

Short said the incident had occurred during a celebration at a Rugby League club last year.

He said a well-known Avatiu woman approached the defendant on that day and spoke to him; causing a fight between Fatafehi and his partner.

Short said the defendant requested an early guilty plea to get the matter over and done with.

He advised the court Fatafehi’s partner had also been convicted on an assault charge last year.

“The positive outcome of this is that they both attended counseling at the Punanga Tauturu and a letter from Punanga Tauturu shows that they both needed it,” Short said.

He said Fatafehi had five weeks counseling with his partner and had taken part in positive sessions on anger management and gaining the skills of listening and understanding.

JP Williams said the maximum penalty for the charge was two years’ imprisonment.

“The defendant entered a guilty plea on January 26 this year and I have read and listened to the submissions.

“The aggravating factors are that the defendant reoffended while on a six month probation and is remorseful.”

Williams said Fatafehi had undertaken counseling and was highly regarded by his employer.

She told him that being charged with a similar offence after being sentenced to community service usually meant imprisonment.

She ordered the defendant to pay $50 court costs.

Other cases heard at the High Court involved breaching probation, breaching community service, common assault and driving with excess breath alcohol, driving while disqualified and threatening to kill.