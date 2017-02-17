Disqualified drivers fined

Two people caught driving while disqualified case appeared before Justice of Peace Carmen Temata at the Cook Islands High Court this week.

Firstly, Walter Strickland entered an early guilty plea.

The court heard Strickland appeared on a charge of excess breath alcohol (EBA) last year and was convicted and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that on February 14 this year, he was found driving a motorcycle on the road at Titikaveka.

Albert Moeroa appeared for the same charge.

The court heard Moeroa was charged with driving with excess breath alcohol last year and was convicted and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

On February 13, Moerua was caught driving at Arorangi.

He entered a guilty plea.

Moeroa and Strickland were both convicted and fined $200 with $50 court cost