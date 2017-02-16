Domestic violence increases, Younger couples concern counsellors

There has been rise in the number of younger Rarotonga couples suffering domestic violence problems over the last two years.

Punanga Tauturu (PTI) coordinator Rebeka Buchanan says the rise has been recorded among couples aged from 22 to 35.

And she is eager to gain an insight into what exactly is contributing to domestic violence problems in the younger age groups.

“My theory is that our coping mechanisms have become less tolerant. But other contributing factors could be drugs, water pollution and chemicals, and we still need more investigation and research.”

Over the 2016-2017 year there has also been a rise in the number of people seeking counselling at Punanga Tauturu.

And while much has been said about alcohol as a strong factor in domestic violence, Buchanan says it is a contributing factor, but not a major one.

“Some cases happen without the alcohol.”

Buchanan said power and control were major contributing factors to domestic violence.

“There is a lot of anger associated with these factors: historical anger at things from the past, people who are unhappy, sexual violence inflicted on one from a young age…all these can trigger emotions.

“These emotions are real and are overwhelming for someone who has had no counselling on how to deal with them or has no positive outlet (for their feelings).” Alcohol empowered a person’s emotions for a short time and made them feel in control. But sadly, it was their loved ones who were exposed to the resulting emotional abuse and anger, Buchanan said.

When dealing with domestic violence matters, the High Court did its best to make decisions based on the information disclosed to them.

“If sentencing is just based on the law, then it should be a straightforward judgment of guilty if a law has been broken. But with domestic violence, there are a number of social factors at play.

“And we must also understand that the Justices of Peace are not lawyers.

“JPs have to try to understand the information presented in court, such as the high risk factors involved, the frequency of the assaults, and which family members are being affected.

There were many areas of concern involved in formulating a court judgment and in imposing various types of conditions, such as community services and counseling, Buchanan said.

“Counselling provides a monitoring tool for couples to work on issues that are causing major relationship problems, to avoid future problems and worse - appearing in court again.

“But I can say there has been a great improvement in passing down judgments since even five years ago.” - LL

BSP launches business credit cards

Bank South Pacific (BSP) Cook Islands has introduced the new Visa Business credit card for business customers.

The new product is the first of its kind issued locally in the Cook Islands and is part of BSP’s commitment to introduce new and improved products and services to the Cook Islands.

BSP head of business banking, Chris Doran said the move was an exciting initiative and the new cards had been designed with the needs of local Cook Island businesses in mind.

The credit card will provide approved customers access to variable credit limits with the ability to allocate the limit across multiple card holders. The card will help to streamline the cash flow requirements of the business as well as improve reconciliation of monthly expenditure. They can be used at BSP agencies, EFTPoS and ATMs to withdraw cash or pay for goods locally as well as globally where Visa is accepted.

“We are proud to launch the Visa Business credit card to our business customers in the Cook Islands. These cards are a perfect complement to our range of personal Visa cards. BSP is now the only local bank offering a range of card solutions catering to the needs of personal and business customers” said Doran.

The new cards are available now. Applications and enquiries can be made at BSP Avarua, Rarotonga or online at www.bsp.co.ck or via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .