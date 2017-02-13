Court told motorbike rider hurt two in crash

MarIana Vainerere represented herself in court facing a careless driving causing injury charge and entered a guilty plea to the charge.

The Cook Islands High Court was told that on October 29 last year, Vainerere drove a motorcycle on the Avarua main road where she crashed and caused bodily injury to two victims from Atiu and Tupapa.

Senior police prosecutor Sergeant Fairoa Tararo said the matter must be sentenced before a judge and a probation report for the defendant was to be ordered.

Justice of Peace Georgina Williams adjourned the matter for sentencing before a High Court Judge in March.

The court registrar will confirm the date at a later stage.

There were 33 offences across 28 court matters called before Williams.

On another driving related charge; Matangaro Mateariki pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The court was told that on November 22 Mateariki drove a motorcycle in Nikao and was headed to Arorangi.

A crash was reported to the police and upon investigation it was found that the defendant had collided into another vehicle.

Tararo said when the defendant was questioned; he said he was at fault.

Williams convicted and fined the defendant with $50 court fine, $50 court fee and ordered him to pay $627.75 of reparations for vehicle damage.

On a willful damage charge, Cecilia Amoa represented herself and pleaded guilty to the count.

The court heard that police were notified of a public telephone in the Takuvaine-Avarua area had been vandalised on February 3.

Tararo said the defendant was angry with her partner and damaged the telephone that belonged to Bluesky.

He said phone damages amounted to $80 and the damages had already been paid this week.

Amoa was convicted and fined $50 and $50 court fee.

Meanwhile, excess breath alcohol cases topped the court matters this week with nine charges, three burglary charges, and two charges each for assault on a female, joint burglary, possession of a utensil, and breach of probation, careless driving and willful damages.

Other offences included failing to stop on demand, fighting in public, indecent assault, threatening to kill, common assault, exceeding speed, driving without a helmet, unlawfully found and careless driving causing injury.