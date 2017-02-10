‘Recidivist offender’ given benefit of doubt

A man described as a recidivist offender was given the benefit of the doubt and released on bail by Justice of Peace Georgina Williams at the Cook Islands High Court on February 9.

Talimealai Tuileila was held in custody and appeared in court for charges on two counts of burglary and breaching probation.

Defence counsel Norman George said the defendant had experienced rough times, being charged and placed in custody due to various charges of breach of probation.

George said he did not understand how many breach of probation charges had been laid on the defendant and asked for his release on bail.

The defendant needed to return home to fend for his family especially his children, and George said he was concerned with Tuileila’s family welfare.

George requested for the matter to be adjourned to February 23 without a plea being entered.

Senior police prosecutor sergeant Fairoa Tararo said he agreed that the charges for the defendant were to be looked at.

However, Sgt. Tararo opposed bail. He said it was common for Tuileila to reoffend when on bail and he was continually breaching his probation orders.

George reiterated that the prosecution was being harsh because being on remand was already a punishment for the defendant.

He said the defendant was ready to comply with a curfew if need be.

JP Williams said that she had taken into consideration the defendant’s previous history and asked for a letter from Tuileila’s employers to prove he was actually working.

However, the defendant informed the court that he was self-employed and worked in places where he would be needed.

JP Williams said “I will give you the benefit of the doubt with a curfew. You are a father and this is your last chance. Break any condition and you are back inside prison.”

She approved Tuileila’s bail with the condition that he should not drink alcohol, or enter or purchase liquor from any licensed premises. He must reside at an address given to the court and obey a curfew between 7pm – 6am.

The matter was adjourned to February 23.