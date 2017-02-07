Police attend two accidents

It WAS a positive weekend for the police on Rarotonga as no serious crimes was reported. Senior Sergeant Tuaine Charlie said police attended two motor vehicle crashes,

as well as looking into incidents involving wilful damage and excessive noise

There was a crash in Avarua in the early hours of Friday morning after the male driver of a car failed to give way to a passing vehicle and hit the side of the passing vehicle. The driver will appear in court on a charge of careless driving.

The second crash occurred on Saturday morning in the Titikaveka area and involved two motorcycles.

A motorcycle driver crashed into an oncoming motorcycle while turning on to a side road. The offending driver was breathalysed and failed the test. He was arrested and will appear in court on Thursday.

Charlie said neither of the riders involved in the crash had suffered injuries.

Police continued their road safety campaigns over the weekend. As a result, 13 drivers had their vehicles confiscated and impounded and the drivers were forbidden from driving.

One driver who failed the breathalyser test was arrested and will appear in court this week.

Police were notified of an incident in which a public telephone in the Avarua area was vandalised.

A female suspect was identified and arrested. She will appear in court on a charge of wilful damage. Meanwhile, three excessive noise callouts were reported from the Takitumu area and two from Puaikura. The incidents mostly involved loud music at late night parties and householders were told to turn their stereo systems off.

Charlie said this is an ongoing issue as party-goers to ignore the welfare of their neighbours.

Anyone with information regarding any of the above incidents should call Crime Stoppers on 080 022200.

All information received will be treated as confidential.