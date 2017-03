Last Wednesday’s International Women’s Day celebration got off to a great start with a breakfast at The Islander Hotel, featuring internationally-known Swedish crime writer Liza Marklund as guest speaker.

Around 140 women – and a few men, attended the breakfast, at which Marklund spoke on the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “The Changing World of Women’s Work.”

The well-organised event, which prefaced a “practice parliament” for local women, was a joint effort between the Cook Islands National Council of Women, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Cook Islands Business and Professional Women Inc.