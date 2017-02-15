Motorcyclist lucky to survive crash

A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive following a crash on the main road in Ngatangiia in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police believe the male rider was travelling from Turangi to Muri when he failed to negotiate a bend and crashed in to a bridge metal barrier.

Police say he suffered serious leg and head injuries and has been admitted into Rarotonga Hospital. The motorbike he was riding was totally destroyed.

The man was wearing a safety helmet at the time of the crash and is now recovering in hospital.

Over the weekend 18 drivers were caught and forbidden from driving by police conducting their road safety campaign.

The drivers had their vehicles confiscated and impounded.

One driver was arrested and appeared before court on Saturday morning. He has been remanded into custody to appear on February 22.

Still on the roads … police received a report of a motorcycle being unlawfully taken from Takuvaine on Saturday evening.

The motorbike’s owner had been watching the rugby league game in Takuvaine and discovered the theft when he went to where he had parked the vehicle and found it had been stolen.

A noisy party led to the arrival of police officers over the weekend. The excessive noise complaint came from Nikao area.

Police say excessive noise is an ongoing issue because the holders of the parties are often ignoring the welfare of their surrounding neighbours.

And police are warning people to be extra careful when they have had too much to drink.

A concern for police is that there are those who go out to enjoy themselves too much and become heavily intoxicated, leaving themselves vulnerable to being attacked.

Police responded to three cases over the weekend where intoxicated persons were escorted home, or to the hospital, for treatment.

They say look after yourselves and be careful when you are going out.

On a positive note there were no serious crimes reported over the weekend and no violence was reported from the bars in Avarua.

Should the public have any information regarding any of the above incidents, or any previous incidents, please call Crimestoppers on 080022200.