Stab accused pleads not guilty to charge

A man who is alleged to have been involved in a stabbing incident outside a night club in Avarua last month has pleaded not guilty in the Cook Islands High Court.

Samuel Morris appeared before the Court registrar Nooapii Tearea on January 31 for a charge of assault with intent to injure and entered his plea through defence counsel Wilkie Rasmussen.

Police prosecutor sergeant Fairoa Tararo applied for Morris to remain in custody due to his prior convictions.

Tararo said there was no guarantee for the defendant’s own safety if he was to be released.

However, Morris was bailed with the conditions not to be about between 7pm and 7am, to reside in Matavera at his parents’ home, not to enter any liquor-licensed premises and not to consume alcohol.

He is also ordered not to contact the victim and any police witness, not to leave Rarotonga and had to surrender his passport to the High Court.

On February 2, Morris again appeared before Justice of Peace John Whitta.

Rasmussen informed the court that the not-guilty plea still remains.

JP Whitta adjourned the matter to March 2 for a call-over to confirm a defended hearing date.

Meanwhile, police are still contemplating a more serious charge against Morris.