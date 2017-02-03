April date for burglary sentencing

A man facing burglary charges will appear in the Cook Islands court in April for his sentencing.

Jonathan Elisa appeared before Justice of Peace John Whitta for a charge of joint burglary.

Defence counsel Mark Short entered a guilty plea on behalf of Elisa and told the court that the defendant had appeared in court in relation to similar charges in the past.

Short said the most recent charge related to an offence that occurred at Boogies Bar in Avarua and there had been a number of witnesses to the offence.

Short requested for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing day.

JP Whitta ordered a probation report and adjourned the case to April 5 for sentencing.

Elisa will remain in custody until that date and will appear before three Justices of Peace.

Samuel Munokoa Morris appeared on a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Defence counsel Wilkie Rasmussen told the court Munokoa had been brought before the court earlier in the week in relation to a new charge to which he had entered a not guilty plea.

Rasmussen said the defendant would not change his plea and asked for a date to be confirmed for a defended hearing.

JP Whitta adjourned the matter to March 2 for a call over to confirm the date for a defended hearing.

A total of 32 matters involving 28 charges were brought before the court and excess breath alcohol (EBA) made up the largest number of cases.

There were 12 EBA cases followed by five assaults on a female, a case with three counts for indecent assault on a girl, three cases of joint burglary, and two cases of fighting in public and common assault.

Other charges included refusing to undergo a breathalyser test, carrying an offensive weapon in public, theft as a servant, being unlawfully found on premises, driving while disqualified and casing willful damage.