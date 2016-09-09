Resort group celebrates three prestigious industry awards

A couple enjoy the luxurious extravagance of a stay at the Te Manava Luxury Villas & Spa. The business has won the prestigious Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa accolade for the second year in a row. 16090903

And it’s safe to say staff will have smiles on their faces for a long time after having won various awards for their services.

Aitutaki’s Pacific Resort was presented with the prestigious award for South Pacific Property of the year at the 2016 HM Awards for Hotel and Accommodation Excellence in Sydney, Australia on September 2.

The award affirmed the resort’s place as a top accommodation provider and a five-star resort in the South Pacific.

The win also showed the resort’s continued dedication to delivering “absolute excellence” in the hotel and resort industry, said the Resort Group’s chief operating officer, Marcus Niszow.

Niszow was presented with a High Commendation for the 2016 South Pacific general manager of the year award – an impressive achievement.

Niszow said he had been with Pacific Resort Hotel Group since 2003. During that time, he has played a strong role in the success of the group and its numerous properties.

The awards this year attracted a record number of entries and attendees, and there were 68 industry and individual winners on the night.

A charity funding event, the HM Awards recognise the brightest stars in the accommodation industry. Now in their14th year, the awards are growing in popularity and are highly valued by the industry.

This year the luxury Te Manava Luxury Villa and Spa also did well in the World Spa Awards, winning the prestigious Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa accolade for the second year in a row.

The annual awards programme celebrates excellence within the spa industry and the award ceremony was held on September 4, at the Forte Village Resort in Sardinia, Italy.

A media release from the Pacific Resort Hotel Group said it was after a record number of votes by leading spa professionals and enthusiasts, that Te Manava Spa not only defended its title for another year but has also strengthened its reputation amongst its competitors in the South Pacific.

“The remarkable achievement shows the five Star complex’s dedication to maintaining standards of excellence as a national market leader, putting Te Manava Villas and Spa above all others in the Cook Islands,” the statement said.

Te Manava Luxury Villas and Spa’s sister property Pacific Resort Aitutaki was also widely nominated for the Cook Islands’ Best Resort Spa award for the second successive year.

Although Pacific Resort Aitutaki’s Tiare Spa narrowly missed out on the title, a spokesman for the resort says it continues to strive for excellence.

Created just last year, the World Spa Awards promote recognition for leaders within the spa industry, encouraging resorts and spas globally to raise industry standards.