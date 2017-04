Lily Rose poses with the entries from the colouring competition at the the Business Trade and Investment Board Tropical Easter night market at the Punanga Nui markets on Friday. 17042309

The Business Trade and Investment Board Tropical Easter night market at the Punanga Nui markets on Friday was a huge success.

Large numbers of people turned up to enjoy the huge variety of local delicacies that was on sale and performances from a local band and dance group Tamariki Oh My Gosh.

The children were also kept busy in a colouring competition.

The night market which had about 25 vendors was facilitated by BTIB for traders with small to medium-sized and “grassroots” business. It also aimed at encouraging new start-up businesses.

The last Easter festival was held in 2015, and featured an Easter day festival.