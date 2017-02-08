TIS staff support shark research

Jess and her crew retrieve the aluminium frame that has an underwater video camera attached to it. Also attached to the frame is a pole that has a container full of chopped fi sh bait at the end of it, which could be considered the “bait’’. 1702023

This column is supplied by Te Ipukarea Society. It discusses conservation and environmental matters of concern to the Cook Islands.

Sharks play a very important role in the oceans in a way that an average fish does not.

Sharks are at the top of the food chain in virtually every part of every ocean.

In that role, they keep populations of other fish healthy and in proper proportion for their ecosystem. It is very important for us in the Cook Islands to understand more about how sharks are doing in our own waters.

Luckily someone is taking an interest in our sharks!

Staff from Te Ipukarea Society were recently able to join shark researcher Jess Cramp on some of her fieldwork for her PhD shark research.

Jess has lived in the Cook Islands on and off for a number of years, after originally arriving as a volunteer with the Pacific Islands Conservation Initiative for some turtle research.

She was instrumental in getting the Cook Islands government to declare the Cook Islands Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) a shark sanctuary in 2012.

She has also been involved in the Marae Moana marine park for several years, working with Ocean’s 5.

She is currently conducting research for her PhD, trying to estimate the relative abundance of the various shark species in our waters.

The field work is done at sea from a 7m open fishing boat.

Aluminium frames, each with an underwater video camera attached, are lowered to the seafloor at a depth of 20m. Also attached to the frame is a pole that has a container full of chopped fish bait at the end of it, which could be considered the “bait’’.

The bait container has holes drilled into the sides to allow the scent of the fish to be picked up by sharks in the area.

Once the frames are lowered to the sea floor, they are left for one hour, with the camera set on video record, to catch footage of any sharks which may come to check out the bait in the one-hour sampling period.

These baited frames were dropped at approximately 500m intervals around Rarotonga at the 20m depth contour.

Te Ipukarea Society staff assisted by recording water depth using a hand held depth gauge, holding it in the water over the side of the boat. They were also involved in hauling up the frames when it came time to retrieve the cameras (a good biceps workout for sure).

The underwater video footage will be analysed on a computer by Jess, who will have to sort through many hours of footage, counting and identifying sharks that visit the baited stations.

This is a one of the safer methods of recording shark numbers for an area, and a lot more efficient, though less exciting, than actually getting in the water with the sharks.

After Rarotonga she will move her research to Aitutaki, and is also hoping to get up to the Northern Group as well.

Te Ipukarea Society would like to thank Jess for the chance to learn more about her shark work in the Cook Islands and we wish her all the best for her research.