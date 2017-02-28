Browne shows talents in Tahiti

Guitarist Anania Browne and drummer Mo Newport of Motone Productions are performing in Tahiti this week. Photo: Matariki Wilson, Mana Media. 17022714

Up-and-coming Cook Islands guitarist Anania Browne is showcasing his talents in Papeete, Tahiti this coming week.

“With Air Rarotonga’s continued support of the creative industries and the extension work we do to showcase our local performing arts stars, we are able to attend the guitar festival in Tahiti and introduce Anania and his incredible talent to a number of key producers and musicians,” said Mo Newport of Motone Productions

Browne’s guitar skills are well known in Rarotonga, as he regularly plays at resorts and other venues around the island.

Newport says he felt it was time Browne targeted an international market with the aim of furthering his musical career.

The Tahiti Guitar Festival is spread over three nights and hosts professional guitar players from all over the globe, giving them the opportunity to perform, record, and network.

Browne and Newport will perform as their duo, “InstruMENtal” at 3 Brasserie tonight.

The guitarist is attending the festival thanks to Air Rarotonga, Motone Productions, INFINATY Tahiti Hoa Concert and Magic City Music store.

To find out more about the festival go to http://tahitifestivalguitare.org/?cat=84