Popular NZ quartet back again in March

Motone will launch this year’s performing arts programme with the first cabaret season to be held from March 27 to 29 at the Empire Theatre.

The programme will be supported by The Bond Store in conjunction with Lion Nathan International and the Wither Hills wine label.

“The much loved and highly popular quartet are set to return to Rarotonga to delight audiences, kicking off what we intend to be an annual feature in the Rarotonga event calendar” said Motone director Glenda Tuaine.

“And we are excited that the Modern Maori Quartet boys are right behind launching this programme with us. The support and enthusiasm of the Bond Store together with Lion Nathan and their Wither Hills brand is a perfect match for a cabaret event here”.

The season will see three live shows at the Empire Theatre, an increase from the two shows in 2015 which sold out.

The decision to increase to three shows was to ensure that a bigger audience could have the opportunity to see the highly entertaining show, Tuaine said.

“To add to that, Bluesky have led the way in commiting to developing performing arts education by supporting Motone’s Schools concert which will see 180 lucky school children from a variety of schools attend a special show and chance to meet and talk with quartet members.”

Motone Technical and company director Mo Newport said the company and its partners were committed to developing the performing arts in the Cooks Islands.

“The schools show will have a small cost to each student of $5.00 per child thanks to Bluesky, and it is targeted at the 10 – 15 year olds.”

Motone will also hold their regular artist workshop at Tereora College for the performing arts students.

The Modern Maori Quartet is riding a wave of success, having pictured up performance awards in Asia. The quartet recently toured Malaysia and Hawaii and have put on performances with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in various parts of New Zealand.

“To add to that, they have just finished working on a soon- to-be-released album,” Newport said.

Coming together from different corners of Aotearoa, the Modern Maori Quartet performs a signature cabaret show, filled with waiata, humour and charm.

They’re a fresh take on classic Maori showbands, a good looking, suave and multi-talented Maori foursome who love crooning their spin on modern and classic numbers.

The quartet is made up of four talented Toi Whaakari graduates, James Tito, Maaka Pohatu, Matariki Whatarau and Francis Kora, who all lead illustrious careers outside of their work together.

In 2011, part-Cook Islander James Tito was nominated as Most Promising Male Newcomer at the 2011 Chapman Tripp Awards. He was inspired by the Maori showbands and entertainers of yesterday to establish the Modern Maori Quartet.

Maaka Pohatu has performed in numerous productions such as the critically acclaimed Strange Resting Places and The Maori Troilus and Cressida, which featured at the prestigious Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre and most recently on our screen at the Empire in the New Zealand film Poi E. Matariki Whatarau’s screen credits include Find Me A Maori Bride, The Almighty Johnsons, Go Girls and The Pa Boys. For the last decade, The Pa Boys co-star Francis Kora has been a musician with (and now the frontman of) iconic New Zealand band Kora. Performing on the recent New Zealand television show “Happy Hour” alongside show host Temuera Morrison as the regular band, the Modern Maori Quartet have performed alongside some of New Zealand’s iconic stars including our very own Annie Crummer.

“Their show promises a trip down memory lane into New Zealand’s musical past and present as well as recent international hits, all with a unique Modern Maori Quartet twist and flavour,” Tuaine said.

“Don’t miss this one – tickets will be limited.”

Stay tuned for more updates and information on release of ticket sales.