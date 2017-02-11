Fifty shades darker than before

Guess what’s darker than dark? It has to be the latest installment of the Fifty Shades of Grey film trilogy.

If you thought the initial movie was gloomy, then Fifty Shades Darker is probably even more depressing.

It’s certainly the sort of movie for those in search of a “fleshy” show. It has a lot of it; in fact it’s probably even steamier than the action in the first movie.

But as far as storyline and cinematic value are concerned, Fifty Shades Darker offers nothing but fantasy.

In Fifty Shades Darker which is a sequel to 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey, billionaire playboy Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) tries to entice Anastasia “Ana” Steele (Dakota Johnson), back into his life.

Ana is working as an assistant at a publishing company for Jack (Eric Johnson), who seems to secretly admire her.

At a gallery exhibition for her friend, Ana bumps into Christian who asks her back into his life.

A cautious Ana, left heartbroken as a result of Christian’s deviant and excessive behaviour, agrees to give him another chance in return for agreeing to new arrangements – no rules.

As the two rekindle their relationship, the dark secrets of Christian’s past unravel, casting a shadow over their potential future together.

I was a bit hesitant about this one at first.

To make it worse, I was the only one who went to watch the opening show of Fifty Shades Darker at the Empire Cinema alone.

The rest came in pairs – pairs of men, women and both. A bit uncomfortable, I took a seat in the second to last row. One couple, seated not far from me, seemed quite chatty.

When the action got a bit hot on screen, one quickly snapped a picture – and I’m betting they sent it to a friend, with a message probably saying, “You are missing the fun”.

The cinema attendant promptly told these people to turn the cellphone off. Well, at least they seemed to have enjoyed their session at the movies

Fifty Shades Darker is not all about kinkiness.

There is supposed to be a soulful story about a man who has a troubled childhood that still haunts him and a woman who is willing to go to all sorts of lengths to fix the love of her life.

The sex scenes, which I lost count of, probably build the essence of the pair’s relationship which actually fails to spark any notable chemistry despite their bold and bare adventures.

The R16- rated scenes are probably alright, but the romance is dull, the suspense is weak and the plot lacks sufficient depth to properly delve into the past of “shady Grey”.

While there are some revelations, after watching Fifty Shades Darker, the mystery is still unclear.

Maybe it will finally come to light in Fifty Shades Freed.