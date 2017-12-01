The most attacked institution

“For this cause shall a man leave his father and mother, and shall be joined unto his wife, and they two shall be one flesh…No reira oki e akaruke ei te tangata nei I tona metua tane e tona metua vaine, ka piri atu ei ki tana vaine, e ka riro oki raua ei kopapa okotai” – Ephesians 5: 31.

From the very beginning of time, God created and instituted man (Adam) and woman (Eve), placed them in the Garden of Eden and blessed them saying, “Be fruitful and multiply, and replenish the earth and subdue it: and have dominion…over every living thing that moveth upon the earth” (Gen. 1: 27, 28).

God made him “…a little lower than the angels, crowned him with glory and honor. Made him to have dominion over the works of his hands, put all things under his feet: all sheep and oxen, yea, and the beasts of the field; the fowls of the air, and the fish of the sea, and whatsoever passeth through the paths of the seas” (Psalms 8: 5-8).

Not only was man the crown and pinnacle of God’s creation, he too bore the image of his Creator God and therefore crowned with glory and honor to be co-creator, co-keeper, co-protector, co-initiator, co-sustainer of all of our earthly existence and the world beyond. God had three Archangels closest to him – Lucifer (Lat. “light bringer”), Michael (warrior angel) and Gabriel (“messenger angel”).

Lucifer, also known as the “son of the morning,” out of pride and arrogance caused a big rebellion against the Almighty God of heaven and earth when he uttered the following words: “I will exalt my throne above the stars of God….I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High” (Isaiah 14: 13, 14). Therefore, God expelled him from His presence - “…thou shalt be brought down to hell, to the sides of the pit” (verse 15) and therefore became ‘Satan, the devil, adversary and arch-rival and enemy of God.

With man gaining prominence in the creation order of God, the devil aimed to bring him down together with the third of the hosts of angels who sided with Satan and were all cast out of heaven and are forever adversaries against the Almighty God.

Hence, he attacked the very first man and woman relationship instituted by God in the garden of Eden.

Both Adam and Eve fell to the temptations of the adversary Satan by partaking the forbidden fruit, hence curses came upon them both because of their disobedience.

Adam was to suffer much labour during his entire life on earth in order for him to live and survive, while Eve likewise was to suffer childbirth labour and all that goes along with raising up a family, for the rest of her life.

The devil Satan has continued his attack upon the marriage relationship between man and woman since the beginning of time. This has consequently created separations, divorces, abuses and domestic violence to this very day.

Many historians or writers of books on anything to do with the history of human civilization have gone to great lengths to keep records and statistics of the many millions of men who have died in the numerous civil and world wars. However, they have sadly failed to also record the number of females who not only died as innocent victims but lost their husbands in those wars and battles and were left as widows with children.

Another big tsunami is evidently on the rise these days, another vicious and blatant attack by the adversary Satan against the sanctity of Christian marriage, called “same sex marriage”.

The Apostle Paul warned us fellow Christians and churches that this attack on the sanctity of marriage is not physical, fleshly or carnal but spiritual.

He instructs us by saying in 2 Corinthians 10: 3-6: “For though we walk in the flesh, we do not war after the flesh: For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but might through God to the pulling down of strong holds; casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ; and having in a readiness to revenge all disobedience, when your obedience is fulfilled”.

In another words, our warfare certainly is not against those who fall into lust and sins in ungodliness, but against the devil Satan himself. His target of attack and rebellion is not against those in the church, or those that follow after the truth and righteousness of God but against God himself…to cause and bring about chaos, disaster, havoc and death to all who follow and believe the Almighty God of heaven and earth, whose name is Jesus Christ.

By disobeying God and his Word, we allow ourselves to be victims and prey to the onslaught of Satan the adversary and choosing our eternal destiny in hell and damnation with Lucifer, Satan and all demons he has lured to his side.

Live a holy and sanctified life, we shall be obtaining eternal life and life in abundance with our Great God and Savior Jesus Christ – who died and rose again for our salvation with Him for ever!

God bless, protect and sanctify our beloved Cook Islands.

Kia Ora e Kia Manuia rava I roto ia Iesu!

Bishop Tutai Pere