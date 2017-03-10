Seeking your reason why

2 Corinthians 4:17-18 KJV

“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory: (18) While we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen: for the things which are seen are temporal, but the things which are not seen are eternal.”

According to the internet (and we all know everything is correct on the internet, don’t we?), based on a person’s average lifespan of 75 years, you will be surprised at how much time we use up without realising it.

You spend 26 years of your years watching TV, eight years shopping, and women spend 136 days getting ready compared to 46 days for a male.

You also spend 3,600 hours complaining and asking questions. And the most common question asked by individuals around the world is, “Why?”

But why do we ask or respond with “why” so often?

When we look at humans from a historical standpoint, ever since the Stone Age, it has been hard-wired in our DNA to survive: hunting for food, keeping warm in the winter, staying away from foreign objects that pose as threats to our survival, and this DNA has filtered down as time moves along.

In order for one to survive, one has to be cautious and careful, and to do this we must understand the reasons, purpose, causes, and consequences to everything.

This makes us naturally inquisitive beings. Nowadays, the word “why” prefaces most radio talkback questions asked by the millennial generation.

Your parents say, “Go to school,” and we ask, “Why?”

Your parents say, “Rake the rubbish” and we ask, “Why?” The youth leader says “Be quiet” and we ask, “Why?”

Your Bishop asks you to preach and you ask, “Why?”

We constantly need to find reasons as to why we should do anything in order to cultivate a purpose to do it, then weigh out the positive and negative consequences that may follow. When we look at the theme of this Church Talk article, “Seeking Your Why?” I believe many people are longing for their why – “why” meaning a question concerning the cause or reason for which something is done or achieved.

People do not go to the hospital for no apparent reason - they go because they are sick. People do not go to jail for the sake of it - they committed a crime. Professional athletes do not practice to look good - they practice to win. People, don’t just come to church for the lunch afterwards: most of us come seeking a why.

God has blessed me to tell you that not only does He have a purpose and reason for everything that happens, He also has a purpose and a reason for you.

Nine years ago on January 4, 2008, I was baptised in Jesus name.

I was just beginning my intermediate schooling at one of the top schools in Auckland, being placed in a class the school named GAS - Gifted Accelerant Students. Those were very good times; there seemed to be fewer cares and our family looked after us very well. All I had to do was focus on school.

I honestly did not know why l was baptised. All I knew was why we started going to church and that I was happy l did get baptised. Then in 2014, I found my why.

All my life I have struggled with belonging. Because l felt like I belonged nowhere. I felt as though I fitted in nowhere and that sat with me for almost my entire life.. I felt alone. I questioned why l was raised with my grandparents and not my parents, I questioned whether my life would have been better with my parents. I questioned why I was bullied at school for being smart, having a lisp, and just being different. I questioned why I am the way l am. I questioned my thinking, my actions. I questioned why I was not like my friends who did unspeakable things. It took six years in this faith to end where l belonged and why l belonged.

I found a church where I felt warmth and love, I found a pastor who was firm but kind, I found the Holy Ghost, I found Praise Generation - a group of young people whose sole focus was Jesus, I

found a joy the world could not provide, I found a God so real I get goosebumps in His

presence. I found God. He is my purpose, He is my reason, He is my consequence. Because of Him I am who l am, and I do everything because of Him. God has predestined my future. I am called by God. l am justified by God. God has set my feet on higher ground.

Romans 8:30 KJV

“Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them he also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.”

Let’s take an example from the life of Joseph, particularly from the part when his brothers sold him. Out of jealousy, Joseph’s brothers sold him to be a slave to Potiphar. If he had not been sold as a slave, he would have not ended up in Potiphar’s house. If he had not been in Potiphar’s house, he would not have been thrown into prison. If he had not been thrown into prison, he would have not interpreted the dreams of Pharaoh’s officers. Then he would have not been summoned to interpret Pharaoh’s dreams.

And if that hadn’t happened, he wouldn’t have been promoted to have an authoritative position over the Egyptian empire. We see God had a plan for every single action done to and by Joseph.

If you think you have no more energy to continue in life, God has a plan for you. If you feel like you are bound by the pressures of this world, God has a plan for you. If you feel like giving up, think again, mate, God has a plan for you. We just need to find our why If you think that you have hit rock bottom, the lowest point in your life and you’re suffering depression, stress, worry, fear, God is telling you to not give up, it isn’t over.

A song says “T’s not over, t’s not finished, it’s not ending, it’s only the beginning when God is in us.”

Just like Joseph, God can make the lowest points in your life launching pads for his greatest promotions. Just find your why, focus on your why, and watch God move.

I study at university in the hope of a future with a good job that pays good money, but why?

Because I want to be able to contribute to the progress and growth of God’s ministry on Earth. I go to church because it has become a part of my life’s routine, but why? Because I want and need to strengthen my relationship with Him constantly and consistently. My why is God.

Make God your “why I do it for my Jesus”.

Jeremiah 29:11-14 KJV

[11] “For l know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. [12) Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. [13] And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart. [14] And I will be found of you, saith the Lord: and I will turn away your captivity, and I will gather you from all the nations and have driven you, saith the Lord; and I will bring you again into the place whence I caused you to be carried away captive.”

The tests and trials this world bombards us with are yet just temporary moment that put us to work - all leading us to a glory much greater than what the world has to offer.

“For I reckon that sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared to the glory which shall be revealed in us.”

Let us learn to work on God’s timing. Time is merely a man-made construct to allow us to measure our days, yet we fall prisoners to it. His thoughts are not our thoughts, His ways are not our ways. God always has a plan and it will come on time. Just keep on trusting when man has betrayed you. Just keep on believing when man has forced doubt. Just keep on loving when man has caused so much pain. Just keep being righteous when man causes so much damage.

Great are you Lord!

Justin Pokino