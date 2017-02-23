Pastor says tattooing is a ‘Satanic activity’

Pastor Temu Ngarima George calls on the nation to keep the honour of God. 17021415

Pastor Temu Ngarima George has branded tattooing “a Satanic activity” and is calling on Cook Islanders to stop getting them.

George said 40 years ago people walking on the streets were not seen having tattoos in Rarotonga.

“Before Christianity only paramount chiefs had tattoos and now tattoos have become a money-making activity,” he said.

George said in the past women never had tattoos but, today, both men and women are hungry for tattoos on their body.

“Don’t people know that in The Bible - in the book of Corinthians - it says the body is the temple of the Holy Spirit?

“I believe tattoos on the body are demonic, they are dangerous because a curse follows you. It is mentioned in the books of Moses, in Leviticus 19:28,” George said.

He said this was sad because a curse follows those with tattoos and the church is the only place they would learn to understand the word of God.

“I feel that is why some of these incidents - a stabbing, and a shooting - happened because of the curse on the nation and the people.

“It is sad to see beautiful girls having tattoos on their body and this is my view; it’s an abomination art work to the Lord and a warning to the Cook Islands, stop all this tattoo business.”

And George said he was raising concerns against tattooists, homosexuality, carvers and those who did art work.

“Tattooing is a Satanic activity and it shows in The Bible in the book of Proverbs; it speaks of righteousness and how it exalts the nation,” George said.

George said homosexuality was also an issue that needed to be looked at and it can also destroy the nation just like the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah.

“God does not allow homosexuality and it is not to be allowed in the island, Christchurch accepted it and see what happened … they are facing difficulties and we would not want that for our nation,” he said.

Raising another issue, George said carving is also mentioned in the book of Psalms and if the nation wants to reap blessing stop carving.

He said people must listen.

He added that while artworks may be positive – providing income for many – some are also full of Satanic designs.

“It is a challenge and a call to the nation to be aware. It’s not of God, get out while there is still time,” he added.