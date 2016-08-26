Science and the book of Genesis

Celebrated scientist Stephen Hawking, pictured here experiencing zero gravity, has acknowledged that the universe and the laws of physics seem to have been specifi cally designed for humans. 16082503

Occasionally you read headlines in the media such as, “Scientists admit Genesis is ‘close to the truth’.

Scientists get a little nervous when they realise that their discoveries lead them back to Genesis Chapter 1.

Notice the use of the word “uncanny” in the following quotes:

“Most cosmologists (scientists who study the structure and evolution of the universe) agree that the Genesis account of creation, in imagining an initial void, may be uncannily close to the truth.” (Time, December 1976).

“The universe suddenly exploded into being…The ‘Big Bang’ bears an uncanny resemblance to the Genesis command.” Jim Holt, Wall Street Journal science writer.

“New scientific revelations about supernovas, black holes, quarks, and the Big Bang even suggest to some scientists that here is a ‘grand design’ in the universe.” (US News & World Report, March 31, 1997).

The Bible speaks of a specific design.

“Slight variations in physical laws such as gravity or electromagnetism would make life impossible…The necessity to produce life lies at the center of the universe’s whole machinery and design.” John Wheeler, Princeton University, Professor of physics (Reader’s Digest, September 1986).

Even evolutionist Stephen Hawking, considered the best-known scientist since Albert Einstein, acknowledges, “The universe and the laws of physics seem to have been specifically designed for us. If any one of about 40 physical qualities had more than slightly different values, life as we know it could not exist: either atoms would not be stable, or they wouldn’t combine into molecules, or the stars wouldn’t form the heavier elements, or the universe would collapse before life could develop, and so on…” (Austin American Statesman, October 19, 1997).

The Bible speaks of one common ancestor.

“Researchers suggest that virtually all modern men – 99 per cent of them, says one scientist, are closely related genetically and share genes with one male ancestor, dubbed ‘Y-chromosome Adam.’ We are finding that humans have very, very shallow genetic roots which go back very recently to one ancestor…That indicates that there was an origin in a specific location on the globe, and then it spread out from there.” (US News & World Report, December 4, 1995).

The Bible and the Universal Flood.

“About 85 per cent of the rock surface around the world is made up of sedimentary rock, indicating that at some time in the past, the world was covered by water.” Peter and Paul Lalonde, 301 Startling Proofs & Prophecies.

Law of probabilities confirms Genesis.

“The chance that higher life forms might have emerged in this way (through evolution) is comparable to the chance that a tornado sweeping through a junkyard might assemble a Boeing 747 from the materials therein.”

“The likelihood of the formation of life from inanimate matter is one out of 10-40,000…It is big enough to bury Darwin and the whole theory of evolution. There was no primeval soup, neither on this planet nor on any other, and if the beginnings of life were not random, they must therefore have been the product of purposeful intelligence.” Sir Fred Hoyle, Professor of Astronomy, Cambridge University.

Genesis explains the origin of sexes.

Almost all forms of complex life have both male and female – horses, dogs, humans, moths, monkeys, fish, elephants, birds, and so forth. The male needs the female to reproduce, and the female needs the male to reproduce. One cannot carry on life without the other.

The Bible tells us that “…he who made them at the beginning made them male and female” (Matthew 19: 4). But even if evolution is true, which then came first according to the evolutionary theory?

If a male came into being before a female, how did the male of each species reproduce without females? How is it possible that a male and a female each spontaneously came into being, yet they have complex, complementary reproductive systems?

If each sex was able to reproduce without the other, why and how would they have developed a reproductive system that requires both sexes in order for the species to survive?

Genesis and the universe.

Science expresses the universe in five terms: time, space, matter, power, and motion. Genesis 1: 1,2 perfectly revealed such truths to the Hebrews in 1450 B.C: “In the beginning {time} God created {power} the heaven {space} and the earth {matter}…And the Spirit of God moved {motion} upon the face of the waters.” The first things God tells man is that He controls all aspects of the universe.

Genesis differentiates man from the animals.

The Bible tells us that animals are created “without understanding.”

We are made in God’s ‘image’. We aren’t merely a higher form of species on the evolutionary scale. As human beings, we are aware of our “being.” God is the “Great I Am,” and we know that, “we are created in the image of a wise God.”

We have understanding that we exist. Among other unique characteristics, we have an innate ability to appreciate God’s creation. What animal gazes with awe at a sunset, or at the magnificence of the Niagara Falls? What animal obtains joy from the sounds of music or takes the time to form itself into an orchestra to create and harmonize music?

What animals among the beasts set up court systems and apportion justice to their fellow creatures? We are moral beings. While birds and other creatures have instincts to create hives and nests, we have the ability to uncover the hidden laws of electricity by capturing solar, wind, water and ocean energy. We can utilise the law of aerodynamics to transport ourselves around the globe.

We also have the God-given ability to appreciate the value of creation. We unearth the hidden treasures of gold, silver, diamonds, oil and gas to make use of them for our own good and benefit. Only humans have the unique capability to appreciate God for this incredible creation and to respond to His love.

The Psalmist David in Psalm 136:1 concludes: “O give thanks unto the Lord; for He is good: for His mercy endureth forever.”

God save and richly bless our beautiful Cook Islands, all beautiful countries and nations of the world; may His face shine upon all of humanity, may He lift up His countenance upon all and give us peace. Obey God’s Word, get saved while we are yet alive. To be certain, begin by obeying John 3: 3 & 5 and Acts 2: 38 & 39 sealed by the Holy Spirit of God unto the Day of Redemption (Ephesians 4: 30).

Kia orana e kia manuia rava!

Tutai Pere